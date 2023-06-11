Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 621.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $18,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. 1,884,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,801. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

