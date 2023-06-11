Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 10,276 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

