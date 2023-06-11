Cetera Advisors LLC Has $32.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.16. 457,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

