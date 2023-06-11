Cetera Advisors LLC Has $21.67 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $462.69. The company had a trading volume of 713,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

