Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 56,528 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,528 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $42,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IJR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

