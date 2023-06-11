Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.22. 2,202,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $349.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

