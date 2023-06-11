Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 31,888 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,888 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $59,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $263.98. 2,431,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,261. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.64 and a 200-day moving average of $235.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $266.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

