Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 610,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 259,999 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $64,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,903,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.32. 1,348,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,414. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $106.70.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.