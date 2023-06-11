Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 20,078 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IWM stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,242,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,686,672. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.