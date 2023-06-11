Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,980 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $286,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.54. 4,141,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,603. The company has a market cap of $320.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.38 and its 200-day moving average is $404.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

