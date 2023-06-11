Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 283,490 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $98,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,982,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,090,000 after purchasing an additional 269,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,515,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

