Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $50.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 375.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,350 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $50,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,900. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

