Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 159,991 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,991 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $122.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,778,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,238,904. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

