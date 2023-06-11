Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 24,749 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Walmart by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,245 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.09. 5,201,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,489. The stock has a market cap of $412.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.13. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,941,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,582,853 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.