Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.0% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after buying an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,908,000 after buying an additional 1,451,362 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,381,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,004,000 after buying an additional 1,374,423 shares during the period. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,461,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $58.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

