Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,099 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,324,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,985,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 85,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $196.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

