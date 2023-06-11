Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $48.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.