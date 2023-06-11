Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 198.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $606.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.20. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $644.60.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

