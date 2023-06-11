Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Stryker by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 870,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 709,371 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $280.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.58 and its 200-day moving average is $267.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

