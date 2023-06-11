Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $98.76 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

