Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 14,508 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,311 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

