Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $121,878.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,876.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 582 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $121,878.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $367,876.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.1 %

AGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AGM opened at $150.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $151.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Articles

