Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

