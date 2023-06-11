Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.55. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.45-$6.70 EPS.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

