Cardano (ADA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $9.21 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,749.59 or 0.06791001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00045427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00031938 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003103 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,873,953,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,903,989,810 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

