Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Capri makes up approximately 2.2% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Capri worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. 3,766,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,573. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

