Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. decreased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,913 shares during the quarter. Cannae comprises approximately 6.4% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned approximately 4.18% of Cannae worth $67,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 84,346 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 90,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $900,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,280.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNNE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 354,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,441. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

