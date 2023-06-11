Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Reduces Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. 356,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $97.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $103.01.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

