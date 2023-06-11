Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,231,502 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

