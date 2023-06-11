Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.81. The stock had a trading volume of 839,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.00 and its 200 day moving average is $238.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $273.09.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

