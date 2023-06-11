Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $7.39 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701,040 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,841,000 after buying an additional 2,115,658 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after buying an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after buying an additional 1,489,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,631,000 after buying an additional 1,431,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,148,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,322,186. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.11.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.