Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys 41,073 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $55,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $213.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,183. The company has a market capitalization of $295.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.