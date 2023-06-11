Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Bunge Stock Up 2.7 %

Bunge stock opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average is $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.78.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

