BTIG Research Increases Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $43.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Braze in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Braze Stock Up 16.2 %

BRZE opened at $39.43 on Friday. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38.

Insider Activity

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after buying an additional 1,742,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Braze by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after buying an additional 1,658,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after buying an additional 148,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

