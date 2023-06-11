BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.29. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.