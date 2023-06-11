Brokers Offer Predictions for Doximity, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Doximity in a report released on Tuesday, June 6th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Doximity’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Doximity’s FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

DOCS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of DOCS opened at $31.67 on Friday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Doximity by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

