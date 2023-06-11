Brokerages Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PNT opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.