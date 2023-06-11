Brokerages Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Target Price at $16.60

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GTHX opened at $2.76 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

