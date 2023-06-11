Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Target Price at $56.67

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on BALL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $52.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 42.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 19.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,000,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,482,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 291,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

