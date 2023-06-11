Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $79.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

