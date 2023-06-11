BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMF opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122,219 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

See Also

