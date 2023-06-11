BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $322.89 million and approximately $382,509.26 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $26,000.53 or 0.99979758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019824 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00019045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015628 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

