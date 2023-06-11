Beldex Price Tops $0.0464 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $247.35 million and $4.60 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,753.17 or 0.06771529 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00044872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00031969 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,386,983 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,786,995 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

