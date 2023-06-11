Barclays Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $50.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GTLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.88.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,239.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 34.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,738,000 after buying an additional 869,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

