Bank of America Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $72.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.36.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $61.96 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $72.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,784,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,930,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

