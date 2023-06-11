Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,437 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $56,244,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,294,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,852,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after buying an additional 622,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

