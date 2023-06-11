Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $5.00

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $586.81 million and approximately $79.25 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $5.00 or 0.00019418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020053 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015650 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,782.84 or 1.00075728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

