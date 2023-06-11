Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $83.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $29,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,743.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at $419,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 395,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 76,575 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 196,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Articles

