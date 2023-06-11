Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $60.98 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $60.98 million and $876,298.34 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00031967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

