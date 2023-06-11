Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of APTO stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.65). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 319,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.